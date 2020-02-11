Hardware Collected at McKendree Baker Challenge

Fairview Heights, Ill. — It was a great weekend for women’s bowling at the McKendree Baker Challenge. After finishing fifth in the standings, the Statesmen qualified for the knockout rounds and progressed all the way to the championship match. Despite coming up short in the final match against Wichita State, William Penn secured its third podium finish of the season and the second time this season they ended as the runner-up.

15 teams competed in the challenge and William Penn faced some tough competition. Day one saw the team play seven sets in total. A total score of 676 in set number one put the navy and gold in ninth. The squad increased their tally in the second set, posting a score of 720 but they still dropped one position. The third set saw the team increase their total again, with 745 pins knocked down to rise up the standings to sixth.

They would remain in sixth position over the next couple of sets, posting scores of 709 and 720 total pins. Despite falling to seventh at the end of the day, the team was only 84 pins out of fourth with a couple sets remaining on day two.

The first set on Sunday was a 691 but pin scores of 739 and 762 showed that the Statesmen were hitting their stride at the right time. After other results filtered in, the team stood in fifth place and drew Savannah College of Art and Design (Ga.) for the first matchup in the knockout rounds.

Game one saw the Statesmen win 233-154 but they could not sweep as they fell in game two 213-157. However, the ladies stepped up and once again went over 200 to win the third and decisive game 211-148 and the match two games to one. St. Ambrose was next up for the navy and gold and this time they did not let off the gas pedal. Sweeping the Queen Bees two games to zero, they won game one 223-168 and game two 203-156.

In the final, a familiar foe awaited as the Shockers of Wichita State came out of the other half of the bracket. It was close between the two teams, as the Statesmen bowled well, but the Shockers game away with a sweep two games to none.

Individually for William Penn, Gabi Evans (Fr., West Liberty, Iowa, Business Management), Bailey Palmer (Sr., Ottumwa, Iowa, Biology), Kayla Gifford (Sr., Camanche, Iowa, Biology), Nicole Craft (Sr., Wakefield, Neb., Sports Management), Alexis Lake (Fr., Kaysville, Utah, Business Management), Casey Brandau (Jr., Mason City, Iowa, Psychology), Abbey Fangman (Jr., Waterloo, Iowa, Human Services and Sociology), and Jade Klinefelter (So., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Elementary Education) all rotated through the line up over the two day tournament.

Next up: The Hoosier Classic in Indianapolis will be the next stop for the Statesmen this coming weekend, Feb. 15-16