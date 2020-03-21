Hand Receives WBCA Honor

Atlanta, Ga.–The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association recently announced the WBCA Thirty Under 30 presented by Marriot Bonvoy and Morgan Stanley Global Sports and Entertainment honorees for the 2019-2020 season. William Penn Assistant Coach Brita Hand was selected as one of two NAIA coaches selected this year.

This if the fifth year of the honor list, which “seeks to recognize 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship, and impact on others.”

“The WBCA is pleased to recognize up-and-coming talent in our coaching family. The 30 coaches who have been named to receive the Thirty Under 30 Award are deserving of this recognition. The WBCA congratulates them for distinguishing themselves early in their careers,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “These coaches have demonstrated eagerness, effectiveness, loyalty, love of the game, and a commitment to the student-athlete. We celebrate their effort on the basketball court as teachers and equally applaud the extensive role they play in impacting the lives of their student-athletes.”

Coach Hand is in her first season at WPU after coming over from Illinois College. She helped guide the team to an overall record of 25-7 and a 19-5 mark in Heart of America Athletic Conference. The team finished second in the Heart regular season and postseason tournament. The team qualified for the NAIA national tournament for the fourth year in a row.

This is the first time that the award has selected a coach from the Heart conference in its five-year existence.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for working hard,” said Coach Hand. “I could not have done this without all of the people I have worked with and learned from over the years. I have been very fortunate to work with some great coaches and programs that give you the opportunity to work hard and be in a position to recognized like this.”