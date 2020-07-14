Guimaraes Collects Second CoSIDA Academic Accolade

Oskaloosa–Statesmen senior women’s golfer Alexis Guimaraes (San Ramon, Calif., Psychology) wrapped up her season with another scholar-athlete award as she was named to the NAIA All-District 3 At-Large team as part of the Academic All-America program by CoSIDA.

The senior, who was a First-Team Academic All-American last year, earned a first-team all-district laurel this year. The award recognizes student-athletes not only for their athletic prowess but also their successes academically. The NAIA is in its third year of having its own exclusive division; prior to that, it was grouped in with other associations as part of the College division. The Academic All-America program began in 1952.

Guimaraes, who closes out her undergraduate career with a perfect 4.0 Grade Point Average, owned an 83.3 stroke average over 11 rounds during the shortened campaign. She managed a low round of 76 and was in the 70s on four occasions. She placed in the top 10 three times as well, topped by a fourth-place effort at the Heart Preview.

Guimaraes was the lone Heart of America Athletic Conference representative on the all-district list. Now with two awards, she is the only individual in William Penn women’s golf history to earn a laurel from the CoSIDA Academic All-America program.

To be eligible for the award, athletes must be of at least sophomore academic standing, be a starter or key reserve player (other playing requirements where applicable), maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale, and have attended the nominating institution for at least one full calendar year.