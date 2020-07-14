Guimaraes Collects Second CoSIDA Academic Accolade

Oskaloosa–Statesmen senior women’s golfer Alexis Guimaraes (San Ramon, Calif., Psychology) wrapped up her season with another scholar-athlete award as she was named to the NAIA All-District 3 At-Large team as part of the Academic All-America program by CoSIDA.

The senior, who was a First-Team Academic All-American last year, earned a first-team all-district laurel this year. The award recognizes student-athletes not only for their athletic prowess but also their successes academically. The NAIA is in its third year of having its own exclusive division; prior to that, it was grouped in with other associations as part of the College division. The Academic All-America program began in 1952.

Guimaraes, who closes out her undergraduate career with a perfect 4.0 Grade Point Average, owned an 83.3 stroke average over 11 rounds during the shortened campaign. She managed a low round of 76 and was in the 70s on four occasions. She placed in the top 10 three times as well, topped by a fourth-place effort at the Heart Preview.

Guimaraes was the lone Heart of America Athletic Conference representative on the all-district list. Now with two awards, she is the only individual in William Penn women’s golf history to earn a laurel from the CoSIDA Academic All-America program.

To be eligible for the award, athletes must be of at least sophomore academic standing, be a starter or key reserve player (other playing requirements where applicable), maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale, and have attended the nominating institution for at least one full calendar year.

Posted by on Jul 14 2020. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

             

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News