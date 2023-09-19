Grinnell College’s Sophie Weber Earns Honors

GRINNELL, Iowa – Grinnell College’s Sophie Weber ’25 has been named the Midwest Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.

Weber, a libero from Carmel, Ind. (Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory), had 32 digs against Wartburg College and currently leads the MWC in digs per set with 5.59. That average ranks 21st nationally.

The MWC Offensive Player of the Week is Ilah Perez-Johnson of Cornell College.