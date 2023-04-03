GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON MAKES DECISION ON 2024

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson, former governor of Arkansas and official in President George W. Bush’s administration, has made a decision regarding his intentions in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary.

“After many conversations with Americans across this great country, I have decided to seek the Presidency of the United States of America,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former governor of Arkansas and former official in President George W. Bush’s administration. “As I have traveled the country for the last six months, I have heard the concern from so many people about the leadership of our country. I am convinced that the American people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and who do not simply appeal to our worst instincts and that inspires me.”

A formal announcement will be made on April 26th, 2023 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“The American people deserve good leadership rooted in common sense and consistent conservatism that is optimistic about our great country. I know I can bring that leadership and I look forward to sharing my message with the rest of the country,” concluded Gov. Asa Hutchinson.