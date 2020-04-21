Gov. Reynolds launches Test Iowa Initiative to expand testing capacity to limit the spread of COVID19

DES MOINES – Today, Governor Kim Reynolds launched the Test Iowa Initiative to expand testing capacity to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa. The state is partnering with Nomi Health and its subsidiary DOMO which has already launched a similar initiative in the state of Utah.

Gov. Reynolds made the announcement at today’s news conference. Watch here.

“Iowa is now the second state in the nation to deploy this ambitious initiative, and starting today I am encouraging Iowans to go to testIowa.com to complete their own health assessment,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This type of information will help Iowans assess eligibility for testing and further inform the state’s response to COVID-19.”

The Test Iowa Initiative includes an assessment that was developed in coordination with the Iowa Department of Public Health and it will better inform Iowans of their current health status, whether or not they should get a COVID-19 test, and instructions on how to get tested. The assessment asks about existing symptoms and occupational considerations.

Governor Reynolds also kicked off the #TestIowaChallenge in a video encouraging Iowans to go to testIowa.com and complete the assessment. The #TestIowaChallenge encourages all Iowans regardless of symptoms to take the assessment and get tested if needed. Those part of the essential workforce are especially encouraged to take the assessment and then get tested if needed.