Gov. Reynolds announces up to $3 Million in U.S. Department of Labor Disaster Recovery Funding for Derecho Recovery

The funds will be used to create employment opportunities and provide humanitarian assistance in communities impacted by the severe storms.

DES MOINES – Governor Reynolds announced Iowa will receive a U.S. Department of Labor Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant for up to $3 million to assist the state’s response to the severe storms of August 2020. An initial award of $1 million will create disaster-relief jobs to address debris cleanup and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the storms. The project will focus efforts in the following 16 Iowa counties: Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama. Iowa can request additional funds up to a total of $3 million once the initial award has been expended.

“Iowans have demonstrated their resilience and ability to come together to overcome obstacles,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The Disaster Recovery Grant Funding will provide significant assistance to Iowans impacted by the derecho.”

National Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses. Iowa Workforce Development will serve as the lead statewide agency to administer the Iowa Disaster Recovery Employment Program and pass through National Dislocated Worker Grant funds to implement response efforts in partnership with local areas.

“Maintaining healthy and strong local communities is key to our recovery efforts and the grant will provide temporary job opportunities centered on clean-up after the storm,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Our team is ready to work with local areas to facilitate outreach services, job recruitment efforts, and obtaining supplies and equipment needed in the recovery efforts.”