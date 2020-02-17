Gordon Lee Lindblom

February 23, 1930 – February 16, 2020

Barnes City, Iowa | Age 89

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Gordon Lindblom, 89 of Barnes City passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Serenity House in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Gordon Lee Lindblom was born February 23, 1930 in Aitkin, MN., to Carl and Helen Hartman Lindblom.

Gordon and his family moved to Barnes City, Iowa in 1938, and he graduated from Barnes City High School in 1947. Gordon then joined the Army Air Corp in 1948 and was in Germany when it became the USAF; this was during the Berlin airlift. His service was extended by the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of Staff Sargent.

Gordon married Gisela I. Nowak in 1952 in Germany. To this union a son was born. They later divorced.

In 1963, he married Florence Long in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Gordon worked as an auto mechanic at various dealerships in Oskaloosa and Pekin, IL. He worked for the M & SL Railroad for almost ten years. He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Co, in East Peoria, IL. for 21 years.

He and Florence moved to Barnes City in 1992. Gordon had the privilege of going on an Honor Flight in September, 2017 which he thought was “Awesome”. He was also an avid Corvair collector, at one time owning up to 14 vehicles. He loved to fish, garden and work on lawn tractors and older tractors. Gordon’s family was also very important to him.

Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Florence; sons: Donald (& Allison) Lindblom and Calvin (& Valerie) Lindblom; a daughter, Gwen (& John) Weghorst; a sister, Marie Sheely; a brother, Kenneth (& Linda) Lindblom; 8 grandchildren: Ray Lindblom, Johnathan Lindblom, Stefanie Lindblom, Christopher Lindblom, Stephen Lindblom, Matthew Weghorst, Breta Weghorst, and Haleigh Weghorst; 11 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter; a brother; a sister; 3 brothers-in-law; and 2 sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Burial will be held in the Barnes City Cemetery.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barnes City Cemetery or the Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.