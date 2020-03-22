Ginny (Perdue) Foster

Ginny (Perdue) Foster

December 16, 1958 – March 21, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 61

Ginny Kay (Perdue) Foster, 61, a life-long resident of Oskaloosa, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

*Due to the Covid-19 mandate by Iowa’s governor, the family requests that no floral arrangements be sent to the funeral chapel or the family’s home.

Instead, to honor Ginny, please make memorial contributions to the Central United Methodist Church or Mahaska Health Foundation for the Hospice Transitions Program at Mahaska Health Serenity House.