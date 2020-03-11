Gerber Guides Statesmen Past MVNU

Mount Vernon, Ohio–Dylan Gerber (Fr., Logan, Utah, Business Management) had a part in seven scores as the William Penn men’s lacrosse team overcame a poor shooting performance to defeat Mount Vernon Nazarene 13-6 in non-conference action Tuesday.

Despite what the final score might indicate, WPU (2-2) dominated the matchup with a 60-31 edge in shots (37-23 shots on goal).

The host Cougars (0-4) drew first blood midway through the first quarter, but the navy and gold answered with three consecutive goals. Gerber scored in back-to-back minutes to give the visitors a 2-1 edge after 15 minutes of play. Patrick Brown (Fr., Herriman, Utah, Software Engineering) and Brady Treloar (Fr., Portland, Ore., Business Management), respectively, assisted on the first two tallies. WPU would not relinquish the lead the remainder of the afternoon.

Joshua Bell (Fr., Castle View, Colo.) then got into the action with an unassisted goal to make it 3-1 in the opening minutes of the second quarter.

MVNU answered with a goal, but Brown (assist to Treloar) and then Ryan Swarts (Fr., Boise, Idaho, Industrial Technology) (unassisted) closed out the first half for a 5-2 Statesmen advantage. Swarts’ goal made up for a tough day in the face-off circle as he was just 9-for-22.

Ashton Johnson (Fr., Oregon City, Ore., General Accounting) pushed the edge to 6-2 with 11:12 to go in the third period, but the Cougars tightened things up with consecutive scores.

Dylan Anzalone (Fr., Omaha, Neb., Mechanical Engineering), and then Brown, both with help from Gerber, then helped the Statesmen to once again double up Mount Vernon Nazarene with 6:21 still on the clock in the third.

The home team scored twice more down the stretch, but it was not near enough as Gerber scored his team’s next three goals (one unassisted, one assisted by Treloar, and one assisted by Ryan Epps (Fr., Portland, Ore., Mechanical Engineering)).

Treloar also did his part late to put the contest out of reach, scoring unassisted and then passing to Tanner Stokes (Fr., Logan, Utah, Undecided), who closed out the day’s tallies.

Gerber finished with five goals and two assists, while Treloar scored once with four assists. Brown contributed two goals and two helpers as well.

Eric Garigan (Fr., Tucson, Ariz., Political Science) posted strong numbers, producing 16 saves against the six goals allowed.

The victors came out on top in ground balls (46-31) and turnovers (14-23). They were also exceptional in defensive clears (23-for-25), while MVNU was 22-for-29. Both sides struggled in extra-man situations (WPU was 0-for-5, MVNU was 1-for-7).

“Controlling the game from start to finish, despite a poor shooting day, is a big step in the right direction,” Head Coach Luke Christiansen said. “It is always great to get a win and to have plenty to learn from it. We have some great experience under our belt as we head into conference play this weekend.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to St. Louis, Mo. Saturday to face (RV) Missouri Valley in its Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference opener at 1 p.m.