George Michael Teno Jr.

George Michael Teno Jr.

September 26, 1951 – May 16, 2020

Albia, Iowa | Age 68

George Michael Teno Jr., age 68, of Albia, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. George was born on September 26, 1951, at St. Joseph Hospital in Ottumwa, Iowa, to George Sr. and Helen (Strasko) Teno.

George grew up and attended school in Albia, graduating from the Albia High School with the Class of 1969.

George worked at Chamberlain’s in Albia until it closed. He had a love for farming, which he did with his father and brother. For many years, George grew all of the sweet corn for the big God’s Portion Day celebration held on Labor Day weekend in Georgetown. George enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, and riding his gator around on the farm.

George was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albia, as well as the Knights of Columbus, where he helped bartend for many years. He was devout in his faith, always attending mass and often lighting candles for others. George enjoyed visiting with his family and friends and stopping at the Legion in the mornings for coffee and a friendly visit. He was a very generous person and a friend to everyone.

George is survived by his mother, Helen Teno; a brother, Steve (& Pam) Teno; and his long-time significant other, Deb Peterson.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Michael Teno Sr.

Due to the current State of Public Health Disaster Emergency, no visitation is planned at this time.

A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albia.

Burial will follow services at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Albia.

An open memorial has been established to the family and will be determined at a later date.

Cards of condolences and memorials may be sent to the Tharp Funeral Home at 116 Benton Ave. West, Albia, Iowa 52531.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of George Michael Teno Jr. please visit the Tharp Funeral Home Sympathy Store.