Fremont To Celebrate 175 Years

Fremont 175 Events (click on image for larger version)

Fremont 175 Events (click on image for larger version)

Fremont is celebrating its 175th birthday with a Demi-Semi-Sept-Centennial three-day Celebration from September 8-10th! Join us for a fun-filled weekend with FREE family-friendly activities, including inflatables, lazer tag, caricatures, face painting, food, vendor market, live music, grand parade, contests, and much more! We hope to see you in Fremont! Our most up-to-date schedule with details can be found at https://www.fremontiowa.com/event-details/fremont-175th-celebration. You can also follow our Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/2qXk3Izsi.

Posted by on Sep 1 2023. Filed under Events, Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News