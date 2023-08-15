Fremont Iowa To Celebrate 175 Years
Fremont is celebrating its 175th birthday with a Demi-Semi-Sept-Centennial three-day Celebration! Join us for a fun-filled weekend with FREE family-friendly activities, including inflatables, lazer tag, caricatures, face painting, food, vendor market, live music, grand parade, contests, and much more! We hope to see you in Fremont! Our most up-to-date schedule with details can be found at https://www.fremontiowa.com/event-details/fremont-175th-celebration. You can also follow our Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/2qXk3Izsi.
Posted by Press Release on Aug 14 2023. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.