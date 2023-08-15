Fremont Iowa To Celebrate 175 Years

Fremont is celebrating its 175th birthday with a Demi-Semi-Sept-Centennial three-day Celebration! Join us for a fun-filled weekend with FREE family-friendly activities, including inflatables, lazer tag, caricatures, face painting, food, vendor market, live music, grand parade, contests, and much more! We hope to see you in Fremont! Our most up-to-date schedule with details can be found at https://www.fremontiowa.com/event-details/fremont-175th-celebration. You can also follow our Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/2qXk3Izsi.