Franco Tops Field at Columbia Classic

Columbia, Mo.–Gabriana Franco (So., Tracy, Calif., Exercise Science) produced a terrific second-day score en route to a come-from-behind victory as she led the William Penn women’s golf team at the Columbia Classic Monday and Tuesday.

William Penn finished third out of six teams with a two-round score of 663 (330-333) at the par-72 Columbia Country Club. Host Columbia won the event at 642 (327-315).

After an opening-round 82, Franco carded a tournament-tying low of 76 on Tuesday to match Columbia’s Eli Stenbeck at 158. The sophomore then knocked off Stenbeck in a playoff to win the medalist honor. The title is Franco’s third of her career and the first of her sophomore campaign.

A total of 42 individuals competed in the event with Olivia Lange (Jr., Buckeburg, Germany, Business Management) also placing in the top 10. The junior was seventh overall at 162 (81-81).

Carlee Frayne (Sr., Garner, Iowa, Sport Management) was next at 171 (83-88) to place 17th, while Riley Burns (Jr., Edwardsville, Ill., Elementary Education) was 20th at 177 (89-88). Emma Lawson (Jr., Rossville, Ind., Exercise Science) concluded the team’s scoring in 25th at 180 (84-96).

Playing as an individual, Olivia Cramer (Jr., Lawton, Mich., Civil Engineering) tied Burns for 20th at 177 (88-89).

“Gabi Franco highlighted the tournament with her emphatic come-from-behind win,” Head Coach Elise Warne said. “Unfortunately, we struggled in general on a difficult course. We did not achieve the scores that we were seeking. However, we took a lot of learning from this tournament. We are not where we want to be yet as a team, but fortunately, we are only in the fall and we have time to refine and improve.”

Next Up: William Penn takes a week off before traveling to Silvis, Ill. on October 16-17 to host the TPC Deere Run Invitational. Play will be contested at TPC Deere Run Golf Course.