Five Student-Athletes Honored, Foster Named Heart Coach of the Year

Oskaloosa–A total of six members of the William Penn men’s bowling program were honored by the league as the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference teams were announced Sunday.

Rok Kostric (Sr., Koper, Slovenia, Sports Management) and Jayson Miner (Sr., Silvis, Ill., Business Management) were both named to the five-person first team. The trio of Aleksander Kostric (Sr., Koper, Slovenia, Sports Management), Brandon Freese (Sr., Marshalltown, Iowa, Software Engineering), and Ryan Dudley (Sr., Anchorage, Alaska, Business Management) garnered second-team recognition as well (five individuals on the second team).

The award is the fourth for Rok Kostric in his career (third time on first team), while Miner’s honor is his third (all on first team). Aleksander Kostric now has four awards (second time on second squad), while Freese is a second-team recipient for the third time. Dudley’s award is the first of his collegiate career.

The quintet’s head coach, Cameron Foster, was also lauded with the Heart’s Coach of the Year award in his first season at the helm. He has guided the Statesmen to seven top-10 finishes, headlined by a tournament win at the ISYL Leatherneck Classic.

Rok Kostric currently owns a team-high 203.1 pin average in 49 games with a high game of 254 (twice). He has two top-10 finishes along with two top-25 placings as well.

Miner is also over the 200 mark with a 200.0 average in 50 games with a high of 247 at the Five Seasons Classic on October 30. The senior has been in the top 10 on three occasions, while also posting another top-25 finish.

Aleksander Kostric, a one-time Heart Player of the Week, is right behind the aforementioned duo with a 199.5 average (60 games). He recorded a season-best 279 at the Hoosier Classic on February 19 and has been in the top 25 once.

Freese enters the postseason with a 193.0 average in 45 games with a high game of 265 at the Five Seasons Classic. The senior has one top-10 and one top-25 finish this campaign.

Dudley’s average of 191.9 has come over the span of 45 games with a high of 246 at the Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invitational on December 18.

Isaac Skalak of Peru State was selected as the Heart’s Player of the Year, while Gavin Moeller of Culver-Stockton collected the Newcomer of the Year laurel.