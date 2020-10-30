First Resources Corp. Receives Grant from Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation for Day Hab Expansion

Ottumwa, Iowa, October 27, 2020 – First Resources Corporation (FRC) was awarded the Bright Ideas grant by the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation to assist with cost associated with expanding Adult Day Habilitation services and space. As FRC and Tenco Industries have recently merged, the two companies have aligned Adult Day Habilitation programs that require an expansion build at the Gateway Dr. facility to better serve those clients. The proposed project matches the mission of First Resources Corporation by providing an enhancement to our Adult Day Habilitation facility and with upgrades to the Hope House and Oak Meadow facilities which will help meet vital human needs.

The expansion will allow FRC to have the entire Adult Day Habilitation program under one roof which will allow for coordinating more integrated community activities to more individuals with improved efficiently and effectiveness. “We are excited with the opportunity to utilize the funding from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation to improve our physical infrastructure, as well as increase our programmatical footprint. With the ever-growing need for service provision in our community, the expansion of our Adult Day Habilitation program is highly needed. Additionally, being able to upgrade our aging systems at our facilities is critical to delivering our mission. ORLF has been a strong strategic partner for our organization, and we are fortunate to have been selected as a recipient for this grant cycle” states Marc Roe, Chief Strategic Officer for FRC.

First Resources Corp. is proud to braid projects with strong community partnerships! The Bright Ideas grant will allow FRC to continue work to fulfil the company’s mission. The company will also work with Spark Tank students in Ottumwa in the planning phase of the project, giving them experience in architecture, drafting, and design. Executive Director, Susan Woodford says “We are grateful for the support of this great community organization and the opportunities that this grant will provide FRC in continuing to provide quality services to our clients through expanding programs to meet the needs of our community.”

The mission of FRC is to provide community-based programs with integrity and respect. FRC strives to inspire hope and to contribute to the well-being of the people served.

In efforts to achieve the mission, FRC and its employees demonstrate five key quality principles, when interacting with people inside and outside of First Resources Corporation. Those principles are: Service Excellence, Open Communication, Constant Respect, Professional Development, and Innovation.