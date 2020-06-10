Firefighters Recover Body Of Driver

An Oskaloosa Fire Department Press Release

June 10, 2020

At approximately 10:54 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10 2020 the Oskaloosa Fire Department and Mahaska Ambulance were dispatched to a report of a car that was partially submerged in a pond at Edmundson Park in Oskaloosa. When crews arrived the vehicle was still visible but went under the surface shortly after. Visibility in the pond was less than six inches. Two boats and rescue swimmers were deployed.

Approximately one hour later the vehicle was located and brought to shore. One deceased person and one deceased dog were found inside. The name of the victim is not being released at the present time, the investigation is still ongoing.

Oskaloosa Fire was assisted by Mahaska County Ambulance, Mahaska County EMA, Mahaska County 911, Oskaloosa Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Pleasantville Dive Team, and Bill and Ray’s Towing.

***Update***

The Iowa State Patrol has released a minimal crash report on the incident.

The victim was identified at Marilyn Elaine Mueller, age 81, from Oskaloosa, Iowa.

The report states that her 2008 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound on South H Street in Oskaloosa, approaching the T intersection of South H Street and 11th Avenue West.

According to the report, the vehicle continued to travel southbound over the curb and down a grass hill.

The report says the vehicle then entered a pond at Edmundson Park.

The accident is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol, the Oskaloosa Police Department, Mahaska County Sheriff, and Mahaska County Emergency Management.