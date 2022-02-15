Figy Has Big Game as Statesmen Earn Road Sweep

Lamoni, Iowa–The William Penn men’s volleyball team continued their winning streak with their ninth consecutive victory on Tuesday, this one coming in straight sets against the Graceland Yellowjackets by scores of 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.

The Statesmen now own a 10-1 record on the season, including a perfect 9-0 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

After trading points to a 3-3 tie to begin the match, the navy and gold opened up a big lead early with six and four-point runs, separated by only a single point in between, giving them a 13-4 advantage. Reigning NAIA defender of the week Landon Krause (So., Appleton, Wis., Sports Management) was thoroughly involved in the six point stretch, accounting for five of those points with a pair of kills and three aces. The Statesmen closed out the set on a five point run to open the match 1-0. WPU outhit its hosts .375-.056 in the opening frame.

GU opened with the first point of set two, but another extended run for the Statesmen got the lead right back, as two aces from Connor Muff (Sr., Kenosha, Wis., Business Management) were bookended by a kill and a block from Ike Papes (Jr., Elwood, Ill., Business Management). The visitors continued to compile short runs to extend their lead bit by bit, eventually winning by a seven-point margin. The Statesmen struggled on offense to the tune of a .167 hitting percentage, but held the Yellowjackets to a .000 hitting percentage.

The third set was a close contest through the midway point, and Graceland was able to separate a little bit after taking a 14-10 lead. The Statesmen rallied to even the score at 16, and it was all William Penn from there. The navy and gold went on consecutive runs of five and four points, with Papes and Charlie Figy (So., Appleton, Wis., Sports Management) heavily involved in both. The duo each recorded a pair of kills during the first stretch, and Figy came to the service line to deliver two consecutive aces during the later run. Papes delivered the finishing touch for the match to cap off another sweep for the Statesmen.

Papes led the Statesmen with 14 kills, hitting at a .250 clip. Figy nearly reached double-figures with nine, hitting at a resounding .727 pace while earning a pair of blocks. Krause also had an effective game, driving home eight kills with a .462 hitting percentage while earning a game-high four service aces. CJ Rettig (Jr., Sierra Madre, Calif., Physical Education) added five finishers, and Eli Herro (Jr., Dousman, Wis., Business Management) chipped in with four.

Muff assisted in 28 of the team’s 40 kills, with Matt Helmick (Jr., Fullerton, Calif., Business Management) and Carlos Garcia (Jr., Laredo, Texas, Nursing) each helping with three. Garcia also led the team in digs with seven.

“Great road win for us,” said Head Coach Luke Bentley. “Happy to get some much needed rest this weekend.”

What’s Next: The Statesmen have a tough road tilt ahead of them next Tuesday, as they will travel to Des Moines for a rematch with the #1 Grand View Vikings. In their previous matchup, the Statesmen earned a sweep by scores of 25-21, 25-23, 25-14.