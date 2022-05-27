Farmers Market Is Back In Downtown Oskaloosa

by Ken Allsup

May 25th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The farmers market is back in Oskaloosa. It’s known today as the Oskaloosa Vendor and Farmers Market, giving people an opportunity to explore more than fresh food and baked goods and some of the best that small businesses offer.

Ashley Wenke often participates, bringing farm-fresh produce and meat from their farm near Barnes City to Oskaloosa and the market.

This year’s weather has made growing produce tricky, and the cooler weather has made for some overlapping crops, as growers like Wenke are planning for their mid-summer offerings.

Wenke says that her tomatoes took off well in the heat, but they slowed down when the weather cooled off.

Deb Draper with the market said that vendors start selling at 8 am on Saturdays and go until 11 am. On Tuesdays, the market is open from 3 pm to 6 pm.

“Most anybody could become a vendor,” says Draper.

The market offers new vendors two free visits to help them judge if the vendor market is right for them. Then, if the vendor decides to continue attending, it’s a nominal fee of $5 to set up for the day.

Those vendors offer fruits and vegetables and baked goods, candles, and birdhouses, to name a few.

You can find out more about the Oskaloosa Vendor and Farmers Market by visiting them on their Facebook Page HERE.