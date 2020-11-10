FAREWAY SALUTES RETIRED AND ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY

All store locations to provide a 15 percent discount on November 11 for service members.

(Boone, IA) – This Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, November 11, the Fareway family would like to thank all veterans and active service members. Fareway store locations in a six-state region will be offering a fifteen percent discount to any retired, active duty, reserve, or guard military members.

To receive the discount, customers are asked to show their military ID at checkout or identify a branch of service.

“We’re thankful for our veterans and active service members for protecting the freedoms we cherish,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “This special offer is the least we can do to express our gratitude for their sacrifices.”

The offer excludes tobacco, lottery tickets, and gift cards, and is good only for Wednesday, November 11.