FACE of Mahaska County opens Sculpture Workshop

FACE (Fine Arts & Cultural Events) of Mahaska County is excited to announce the opening of a Sculpture Workshop as an expansion of the Oskaloosa Art Center. The workshop is located at the corner of South Market Street and 9th Avenue East. A mural on the building is highly visible from Market Street and has piqued anticipation of this new program.

Matt Kargol, an award-winning artist with his large scale public art defining places across the United States, will serve as coordinator and instructor for the sculpture studio. Other artists and professionals will also be invited to lead creative experiences for the Mahaska community in the new facility.

The three-dimensional metal design program will be of interest to people of varied ages, genders and backgrounds. Participants in the program will also be encouraged to create sculptures to enter in the Oskaloosa Sculpture Tour, a rotating exhibit now in its fourth year.

The establishment of this sculpture workshop is made possible by the generous support of Musco, the building owner. The Musco team has made many improvements to the building, including upgrading the electrical service and adding a storage building for materials. Volunteers from Cargill painted the interior and exterior walls as part of United Way’s Day of Caring and Clow Valve Company donated a crane and other equipment. Financial support for the purchase of additional tools was given by Musco and the Mahaska County Community Foundation. A Capacity Building Grant from the Iowa Arts Council provided the finishing touches and safety equipment to prepare the workshop for opening, and the Golden Goose Club contributed funds for the mural installation. This has truly been a community effort!

Though the pandemic slowed the workshop opening and will impact operational plans, the goal of FACE is to hold monthly sculpture demonstrations, workshops, exhibitions and festivities beginning in August.

The public is invited to an open house at the workshop on Friday, July 31, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. In consideration of current health concerns, visitors are encouraged to wear masks or facial coverings.