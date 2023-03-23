EXECUTIVE VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT MAHASKA COUNT YMCA

This is an excellent opportunity to lead a Y with a brand-new facility for the community and its members. While we have experienced delays in construction, we are excited about opening this new center and have been getting the recreation side of the facility ready to open. The new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will join our Y with a strong board who have a passion about the Y’s mission. The new CEO will focus on building and leading a great staff team, improve the Y’s operating performance, develop and implement a new strategic plan, create a long-term facility master plan, steward fundraising efforts, and position the Y as a vital partner for community change. For more information on the Mahaska County YMCA, go to: https://www.mahaskaymca.org

Apply online only at: https://tinyurl.com/mahaska-county-ymca-ceo

Deadline for Resumes: April 4, 2023, noon CST