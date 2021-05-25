Eveland Access Summerfest

(THE Summer Event By the River!)

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Eveland Access Campgrounds

Eveland Access Summerfest is THE summer event by the river and it’s coming back bigger than before on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The Mahaska County Conservation Board and Muse Music Store is bringing you a FUN summer festival for the whole family. Drive out to Eveland Access Campgrounds located at 2890 Galeston Ave., Oskaloosa, Iowa to take part in a fun day to enjoy FREE live music from 1:00 – 9:00 pm. There will also be yard games for the family and SnoBiz sno cones on site. Dutch oven cookers will also be there giving cooking demonstrations and samples from 1:00-4:00 pm. Bring a lawn chairs and a picnic and enjoy the day by the river!

If you would like to help sponsor the event or an artist on stage, contact the Muse Music Store.

The music line up will be:

Daniel T and Evan C

Alice’s Gospel Group

John Thatcher

Lilly Aline

9:53

Hunter Mason

Backrow Hooligans

Sisters B

Brittany Sword

For questions, contact the Mahaska County Conservation Board at (641)673-9327 ext. 2 or Muse Music Store at (641)676-6873.