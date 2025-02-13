Evans Wins as Statesmen Meet No. 1 Grand View in Des Moines

Des Moines–Trent Evans (So., Houston, Texas, Mechanical Engineering) took care of his foe, but the William Penn men’s wrestling team fell short against No. 1 Grand View 52-4 in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet Tuesday.

WPU (1-8, 0-7 Heart) could not match up with the top team in the NAIA, but Evans was a bright spot for the navy and gold.

The sophomore 157-pounder notched two takedowns in the opening period and then tallied two more in the second. He finished with his fifth takedown in the third (plus the riding time point) to thump Devin Weber by a 16-5 major decision.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Pella Friday to compete in the Central Last Chance Invitational at 5 p.m.

125–Gabe Gonzales (G) won by fall over Jeffery Myers, 3:28 (0-6)

133–Ryan Lobato (G) won by forfeit (0-12)

141–Carson Taylor (G) won by forfeit (0-18)

149–Darnai Heard (G) won by fall over Trey Miller, 1:22 (0-24)

157–Trent Evans (W) won by major decision over Devin Weber, 16-5 (4-24)

165–Cam Robinson (G) won by fall over Braden Peglow, 0:10 (4-30)

174–Alex Reynolds (G) won by technical fall over Kendal Pugh, 15-0 (4-35)

184–Jameel Coles (G) won by fall over Ryan Van Donselaar, 4:38 (4-41)

197–Garavous Kouekabakilaho (G) won by technical fall over Anthony Hackman, 21-6 (4-46)

285–Greg Hagan (G) won by fall over Skyler Young (0:36) (4-52)