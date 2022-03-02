Evans Collects First-Team Honor, NOY Radliff on Second Team

Oskaloosa–A pair of Statesmen women’s bowlers garnered postseason recognition as the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference teams were announced Sunday.

Gabi Evans (Jr., West Liberty, Iowa, Psychology and Sociology) was named to the five-player first team, while Caitlin Radliff (Fr., Belleville, Ill., Software Engineering) collected a second-team laurel (five players on second team).

Radliff was also chosen as the league’s Newcomer of the Year, becoming the first individual in the program’s history to garner the recognition.

For Evans, it is the third laurel of her collegiate career, but it is the first time she has been selected for the top squad.

The junior currently owns a 193.9 pin average in 50 games with a high game of 269 at the Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invitational on December 18. Evans won that event and has two other top-10 finishes as well.

Radliff, who is a one-time Heart Bowler of the Week, currently averages 183.8 pins per game (41 games). She has a high game of 254 at the Kegel Midwest Collegiate Classic on January 15 and has managed one top-10 showing this season.

Caitlin Lucas of Baker earned Heart Player of the Year honors, while Cheryl Keslar of Baker and Derek Sapp of Culver-Stockton shared the Coach of the Year award.