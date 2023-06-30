Entertainment Complex Appears To Be Coming To Oskaloosa.

The city received a site plan application from EVOLVE Hospitality of Lena, IL for a recreation and entertainment facility to be located on Lots 1 and 2 of Gateway Commercial Park Subdivision.The tentative address is 2320 Coal Mine Loop. The 3.4-acre site is currently vacant and zoned HC Highway Commercial District.

The proposed 46,000 SF facility, currently referred to as the “Oskaloosa Entertainment Venue”, will include a bar & grill restaurant, 3-screen movie theater with concessions, 2 tennis courts, 4 pickleball courts, and 3 golf simulators. Construction is expected to begin this fall with opening in late 2024. The facility will be developed and managed by EVOLVE Hospitality, the same entity that manages the adjoining Fairfield Inn.

The building exterior will utilize stone and textured decorative metal panels with concealed fasteners. The required sidewalk and street trees will be installed along Coal Mine Loop. The submittal has been reviewed by city staff and meets all applicable zoning and development requirements.

Staff recommends the Planning & Zoning Commission vote to recommend approval of the site plan as submitted. If approved, the commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council for consideration on July 17th.