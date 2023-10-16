Empowering Women’s Health Night: A Journey of Knowledge and Community

Oskaloosa, October 17th, 2023 – Mahaska Health will open its doors to women from all walks of life for its annual Women’s Health Night, held at the Gateway Church in Oskaloosa.

The event is October 17th, from 5:30 PM to 8 PM, at the Gateway Church in Oskaloosa.

The event is designed to empower women with knowledge about their health. Women’s Health Night will showcase experts from over 75 medical specialties coming together to celebrate and educate. Attendees can explore topics ranging from women’s health and mammography to medical imaging, general surgery, surgical oncology, cancer care, ob-gyn, and family medicine.

Mahaska Health will share its proactive health monitoring, and all guests will receive complimentary cholesterol and blood sugar checks. This emphasis on early detection and prevention underscored the organization’s unwavering dedication to the community’s well-being.

Following the sessions, attendees are invited to partake in an evening of fellowship and delectable food. The highlight of the evening will be a panel discussion featuring a roster of distinguished Mahaska Health specialists. Among them were Dr. Tim Breon, the Chief Medical Officer and a General Surgeon; Dr. Bradley Hiatt, a Board Certified Fellowship-Trained Oncology and Hematology Specialist; Dr. Taylar Swartz Summers and Dr. Garth Summers, both OB/GYN Physicians; Dr. Matthew Gritters, Emergency Services Medical Director; Dr. Jesse Van Maanen, a Board Certified General Surgeon, and Anna Throckmorton ARNP, a Family Medicine Provider.

Dr. Taylar Swartz Summers and Dr. Garth Summers, two of Mahaska Health’s newest OB/GYN specialists, will be introduced, who are expanding the range of services the institution offers.

To learn more about Women’s Health Night, pre-registration, or for t-shirt purchases, you can visit mahaskahealth.org/womens-health-night. For those interested in Mahaska Health’s commitment to health education and prevention or seeking to schedule an appointment with one of their specialists, a phone call to 641-672-3360 will provide all the information needed.