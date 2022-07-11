Eddyville Man Charged with Insurance Fraud

An Iowa Insurance Division Press Release

Des Moines, Iowa – Stephen Allen Allgood Jr., age 33, of Eddyville, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

The charges against Allgood stem from an investigation which began in March 2021. According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, Allgood made false statements and submitted a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance claim.

On July 7, 2022, Allgood turned himself in to the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest warrant was issued by the Appanoose County District Court. Allgood posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.

No additional information will be provided at this time.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.