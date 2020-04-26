Early Voter Registration Information For June 2nd Primary

A Mahaska County Auditors Press Release

The voter registration deadline to register early to vote for the upcoming Primary Election is Friday, May 22, 2020. According to Mahaska County Auditor, Susan L. Brown, the Auditor’s Office will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on that day. If you are mailing a voter registration form, it must be postmarked on or before Monday, May 18, 2020 to vote in the Primary Election. If you are registering by mail, for the first time, you must also include a copy of proof of identity. Voters have an additional option to register to vote online with the Secretary of State’s Web site at https://sos.iowa.gov.

You may register at the correct voting location for your precinct on Election Day. If registering for the 1st time in Mahaska County, be sure to bring along a photo ID with your current address. If your photo ID does not have your current address, please contact the Auditor’s Office at (641) 673-7148 for additional requirements. Acceptable forms of ID that have expired in 2020 (since January 1, 2020) shall be current and valid when presented at the polling place on the Primary Election.

In-Person absentee ballots for the Primary Election will be available for voting at the Mahaska County Courthouse beginning May 4. To obtain an absentee ballot, please go to the Auditor’s website www.mahaskaelections.org and download the Absentee Ballot Request Form. A voter may also write their request on a blank piece of paper, 3 X 5 inches or larger. Your request must state you would like to vote in the Primary Election, June 2, 2020, receive either a Republican or Democrat ballot, your current address, the address you would like the ballot mailed to (such as a PO Box). Please include the voter’s date of birth and a daytime phone number where the voter can be reached. Each person requesting a ballot must sign their own request for an absentee ballot. Mail your request to: Mahaska County Auditor, Susan L. Brown, 106 South 1st Street, Oskaloosa, Iowa 52577. The Absentee Ballot will be sent to the voter once the request has been received in the Auditor’s Office. If you do not have access to the county’s website, contact the Auditor’s Office.

Voted absentee ballots that are returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Monday, June 1st, 2020. Deadline for voted absentee ballots returned in person to the Auditor’s Office is 9:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 2nd. For further information or questions regarding the Primary Election, please call the Auditor’s Office at (641) 673-7148