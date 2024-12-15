Dutch men win twice at Prairie Wolf wrestling duals

LINCOLN, NEB. – Wrapping up the fall semester, the Central College men’s wrestling team won a pair of neutral-site matches in dominant fashion at the Prairie Wolf Duals Saturday.

Central started with a 40-4 win over Westminster College (Mo.) and a 40-3 triumph against the Milwaukee School of Engineering (Wis.).

“Out biggest focus was finishing the semester on a high note and scoring points in all positions,” coach Landon Williams said. “Our wrestlers were looking for opportunities to score points all day. Good things happened and the results usually favored us.”

At 184 pounds, Sam West (junior, Burlington, Notre Dame HS) avenged a loss from his sophomore season against Austen Wetzel of Westminster with a 6-5 decision. He also had a 5-0 decision against MSOE.

“He had a really good win against Westminster,” Williams said. “That’s important for him to get that match back and pick up a win against a regional opponent.”

Carter West (freshman, 133 pounds, Burlington, Notre Dame HS), Carter Martinson (sophomore, 157 pounds, Altoona, Southeast Polk HS), Jason Hermann (senior, 174 pounds, Stockton, Ill.) and Austin Roos (senior, 197 pounds, Atkins, Benton HS)

In addition to winning a pair of duals, the Dutch also brought an additional contingent of wrestlers to compete in countable exhibition matches.

“Pretty much everyone we brought got two countable matches,” Williams said. “It’s good to cap the semester giving everybody chances to compete and get better.”

Central hosts the Under Armour Invitational on Saturday, January 4 at 9:30 a.m.

“We’ll have a good competitive field there,” Williams said. “We’ll use that tournament to get ready for the national duals on January 11.”