Dutch men get defensive for basketball win

DUBUQUE – Forcing Alma College (Mich.) into 18 turnovers, the Central College men’s basketball team relied on defense for a 77-60 victory Sunday afternoon at the Loras Holiday Classic.

The Dutch (7-5) trailed the Scots (0-11) 34-33 at the halftime break but limited their opponents to 26 points in the second half while pouring in 44 of their own.

“Our defense really came to play, especially in the second half,” coach Joe Steinkamp said. “We were with active with our hands and forced them into 18 turnovers.”

It was fifth year senior Kaleb Brand (Mount Vernon) who drew the assignment against Donovan Collins, the leading scorer for the Scots, and limited him to seven points.

“Kaleb did a great job defending him and making him work to get open,” Steinkamp said.

All-American center Joshua Van Gorp (5th-year, Pella, Pella Christian HS) missed a second game with an injury which forced the Dutch to look elsewhere for its scoring.

“The balanced scoring was key for us,” Steinkamp said. “It’s nice when your leading scorer is out and you still have four in double figures.

Freshman forward Owen Schipper (Waukee) led the team with 18 points. Guard Bradley Curren (sophomore, Harlan) was second with 16. Forward Karson Wehde (sophomore, Ankeny) and Kip Tupa (junior, Blair, Neb.), a reserve guard, also had 11 points. Schipper also led the team with eight rebounds.

The Dutch start a stretch of 13 American Rivers Conference games Saturday with a 4 p.m. contest at Coe College.

“We like where we are at heading into conference play,” Steinkamp said. “We will continue to evolve and get better every day.”