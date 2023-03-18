Dutch blast past Knox baseball team

AUBURNDALE, FLORIDA — Playing in a pair of lopsided affairs, the Central College baseball team finished the day with a 20-3 seven-inning win over Knox College (Ill.).

The Dutch (6-4) also played a run-rule shortened contest against Beloit College (Wis.) in its opener, falling 19-2.

Making his first start in center fielder, Max Steinalge (freshman, Cedar Falls) hit for the cycle, finishing it off with fifth-inning single. He drove in five runs during his 4-for-4 performance.

“That’s pretty special for him to do in his first game,” coach Casey Klunder said.

Pitcher Sam Staley (senior, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson HS) started and went the first six innings in the win, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out five. Connor Susman (junior, Corona, Calif., Hillcrest HS) closed the game out with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

“Staley was just what the doctor ordered for our tired bullpen,” “He gave us a real quality start. Connor closed the door and did a really nice job.”

Right fielder Colton DeRocher (junior, Sioux City, East HS) and left fielder Patrick Krapfl (sophomore, Ames) each had three hits against the Prairie Fire. DeRocher had his fourth home run and a pair of doubles.

“DeRocher continues his hot hitting,” Klunder said. “He’s seeing it really well.”

In the loss against the Bucs, Declan O’Hare (senior, Los Angeles, Calif., John Marshall HS) was the losing pitcher in the first game. He allowed eight hits and eight earned runs. O’Hare had two hits in each game.

“Game one didn’t go the way we wanted from the start,” Klunder said “Declan didn’t have his best stuff and they really piled it on. We didn’t respond the way we needed to.”

Klunder said the performance of Brendan Short (senior, Normal, Ill.), who tossed a scoreless inning of relief for the second time in Florida.

“That’s another nice job by Brendan ,” Klunder said.

The Dutch wrap up their Florida trip with a 1:15 p.m. (EST) game against Stockton University (N.J.) in Auburndale.