Drought Meetings to Be Offered in Iowa

Crop and livestock considerations amid dry conditions

August 16, 2022, 9:56 am | Rebecca Vittetoe

AMES, Iowa – The drought conditions in parts of Iowa are causing major concerns for both crop and livestock producers. To help address those concerns, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will be hosting two free drought meetings.

Aug. 23, 12 p.m. – Virtual statewide meeting. To view the virtual meeting, go to https://www.aep.iastate.edu/drought/view.

Aug. 24, 1 p.m. – ISU Extension and Outreach Marion County Office (210 N. Iowa Street, Knoxville, IA 50138).

Meeting topics and speakers include drought impacts on crops and forages, how to manage livestock and drought-stressed forages, prepare for use of alternative forages, and crop insurance and marketing decisions.

Speakers include Aaron Saeugling, Clarabell Probasco and Rebecca Vittetoe, field agronomists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; Chris Clark and Patrick Wall, beef specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach; Patrick Hatting, farm management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach; and representatives from the Farm Service Agency.

No pre-registration is required, and the meetings are expected to last about 90 minutes. Starting approximately 45 minutes before the in-person meeting on Aug. 24, producers will have the opportunity to bring five representative corn stock samples for a quick nitrate assessment conducted on site prior to the start of the meeting or after the meeting, depending upon time.