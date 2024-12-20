DPS Graduates 51st Basic Academy

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Safety is proud to announce the graduation of the 51st Basic Academy on Friday, December 20, 2024, at the Holiday Inn Airport Conference Center in Des Moines. The ceremony recognized a graduating class of 18 recruits who entered the academy in July 2024. Lieutenant Matthew Struecker served as Camp Commander.

“We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our newest Troopers and extend our gratitude for their dedication to the safety and well-being of Iowa’s communities,” said Stephan Bayens, Commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety. “In a world full of challenges and opportunities, they have chosen a path of service and commitment. We are honored to have them join our ranks and are grateful for their willingness to be counted.”

Conducted at Camp Dodge, the 20-week academy training focused on completing law enforcement coursework on laws of arrest, search and seizure, defensive tactics, arrest techniques, precision driving, firearms, emergency management services, fair and impartial policing, criminal law, accident investigation, human relations, physical fitness, human trafficking, motor vehicle law, domestic violence, crisis intervention for mentally ill persons, and more.

The 51st Basic Academy graduates are assigned the following badge numbers and will serve Iowans in these districts:

GraduatesName Badge Number District Assignment

Trooper Ethan Allie #459 District 1, Des Moines

Trooper Kayumba Ndiadia #492 District 1, Des Moines

Trooper Austin Costello #363 District 4, Denison

Trooper Luke Olesen #78 District 5, Cherokee

Trooper Bennett Eaton #260 District 7, Fort Dodge

Trooper Benjamin Gunderson #206 District 7, Fort Dodge

Trooper Nathan Vesely #356 District 8, Mason City

Trooper Thomas Melohn #126 District 9, Cedar Falls

Trooper Estelle Gudenkauf #235 District 10, Oelwein

Trooper Harvey Morrell III #100 District 11, Cedar Rapids

Trooper Tyson Edmunds #255 District 12, Stockton

Trooper Joshua Crouse #290 District 13, Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit, Area D

Trooper Connor Krogman #135 District 16, Capitol Complex

Trooper Dennis Rankin #24 District 16, Capitol Complex

Trooper Iradukunda Baptist #449 District 16, Capitol Complex

Trooper Jaden Peasley #97 District 16, Capitol Complex

Trooper Kaiden Milliken #114 District 16, Capitol Complex

Trooper Lance Koenen #144 District 16, Capitol Complex

Recruits who received special recognition for their performance include:

Trooper Joshua Crouse – Valedictorian

Trooper Tyson Edmunds – Distinguished Graduate

Trooper Thomas Melohn – Top Gun Award (earned highest average score of required qualification courses)

Earnest Baty Jr. Physical Fitness Award

This award was established in 1985 and dedicated to Special Agent Earnest Baty Jr., a 1975 graduate in the 2nd Basic DPS Academy in recognition of his total dedication and tireless effort in the area of physical fitness. The following Troopers attained outstanding achievement in physical fitness by excelling in all three of the following areas: 1.5-mile run under nine minutes, 20 or more pull-ups, and 80 or more sit-ups in two minutes.

Winners:

Fitness Award WinnersTrooper Tyson Edmunds Trooper Benjamin Gunderson Trooper Lance Koenen Trooper Connor Krogman

Trooper Thomas Melohn Trooper Kaiden Milliken Trooper Kayumba Ndiadia Trooper Luke Olesen

Trooper Jaden Peasley Trooper Dennis Rankin

Sergeant Jim Smith Meritorious Leadership Award

This award was established in 1999 and rededicated in 2021 in memory of Sergeant Jim Smith. For this award, the 51st DPS Academy selected a classmate who they felt exhibited exemplary teamwork, esprit de corps, motivation, and dedication while helping the class to accomplish their goals. The selected recruit led by example with enthusiasm, bearing, unselfishness, dependability, and courage throughout the academy.

Winner: Trooper Joshua Crouse