Donna Jean Ewing

June 29, 1938 – February 17, 2020

Barnes City, Iowa | Age 81

Donna Ewing, 81 of Barnes City passed away Monday evening, February 17, 2020 at her home in Barnes City. Donna Jean Ewing, daughter of Donald and Lydia Beverley (Hurtt) Klinger, was born on June 29, 1938 at her grandma Klinger’s house in Callender, Iowa.

Donna attended Callender Elementary School before moving to Moorland, Iowa.

After school, she worked as a nanny for a short time taking care of three little girls. She then worked at Mercy Hospital in Fort Dodge as a Nurse’s Aide working in the OB helping with newborns and premature babies.

While living in Fort Dodge, Donna met William “Bill” Ewing and they were married August 31, 1957.

Following their marriage, Bill went back to Camp Pendleton, California where he was stationed while in the Marine Corp. Six months later, Donna took the streamline train from Prairie, Iowa to Los Angeles, CA where they lived for a few years. When Bill was honorably discharged, they moved back to Fort Dodge, Iowa. Once back in Iowa, Donna and Bill had four children, Bart, Bret, Tammy and Kelly. Donna and her family moved to New Sharon in 1973 then to Barnes City a year later.

Donna worked a few part time/temporary jobs over the years such as seamstress at the Pella Products Overhaul Factory, Rinehart Manufacturing, Victor Plastics, Sutherlands Printing before working several years at Star Lanes Bowling Alley in Montezuma.

In her younger years, Donna enjoyed riding horses and was a member of the Fort Dodge Saddle Club where she was proud to have served as the Saddle Club Queen. Donna enjoyed doing yard work, cracking walnuts and gardening, but making wedding and birthday cakes over the years was one of Donna’s greatest talents and joys. She was especially proud of her final cake she made which was for her granddaughter’s wedding. Donna’s latest talent was quilting. She really enjoyed attending Wednesday’s quilting group with the ladies of Union Mills Christian Church, where she also attended church. Donna not only helped the other ladies create quilts for VETS and other organizations, she made several quilts for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donna’s family was very important to her and she cherished the times she was able to either spend time with them or do for them. Before her passing she wanted them all to know how much she loved them all.

Her legacy will be honored by her husband of 62 years, Bill Ewing; her children, Bart (& Julie) Ewing of New Sharon and Tammy (& Russ) Stockdale of Barnes City; five grandchildren: B.J. (& Kristie) Ewing, Brian Ewing and Brady Ewing, Kory (& LeAnn White) Stockdale, Kayla (& Nathan) Emerson; eight great grandchildren: Caleb Stockdale, Xander Stockdale, Lauren Daniels, Landon Daniels, Addison Emerson, Hailey Ewing, Baylee Ewing and Carson Ewing; a brother, Ronald Klinger of Arkansas; two sisters: Linda Fawcett of New Sharon and Kristie Janeway of Georgia; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; two sons in infancy, Bret Ewing and Kelly Ewing; three brothers: Robert Klinger, Richard Klinger, Randall Klinger; and one sister, Carol Gordon.

Memorial services will begin at 11:00 am Saturday, February 22, 2020 the Union Mills Christian Church.

A luncheon will follow the service in the fellowship hall.

Burial will be held in the Union Mills Cemetery at a later date in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the family’s name. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is in charge of arrangements.