DeRonde Finishes Drake Relays In 4th Place

by Elizabeth Luck

Thursday night was full of great things for the girls team!

Faith DeRonde competed in the Shot Put event at the Drake Relays finishing 4th in the state out of all classes. She had a season best throw of 40- 6.25. She was one of only 4 girls to throw over 40 feet in the event.

The rest of the team traveled to Pella for the Tulip Time Relays. The team came home with a 4th place finish. (No individual placing or scoring was available at the time of this report)

1 new season best relay was set b the 4×100 relay of Jordan Czerwinski, Faith DeRonde, Macie Krier and Maleah Walker improved on the season best lowering their time to 51.08 which moved them up to 28th fastest team in the state (all classes) and to 6th on the All Time Top 10 for Oskaloosa.

The team set 8 new personal records:

Rees Campbell in the shot put and the discus

Kelsie Hicks in the long jump

Evelyn Adam in the 3000m

Lily Bonnett in the 400 m

Hannah Quang in the 100 m Hurdles

and 400 splits for Lily Bonnett and Hannah Quang