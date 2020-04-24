Deborah Ann “Farmer” Morrow

April 11, 2020 – April 23, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 73

Deborah Ann “Farmer” Morrow, age, 73, of Oskaloosa, passed away on April 23, 2020 at her home in Oskaloosa surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in North English, Iowa on April 11, 1947, the daughter of Albert and Gracie (McMaines) Higgins.

Deborah graduated from the Oskaloosa High School with the Class of 1965. In her early years, she would show livestock as a member of 4-H. It was from there she acquired the loving nickname “Farmer” from future husband, Richard.

On August 31, 1968, she was united in marriage to Richard Morrow at the Indianapolis Church in Iowa. To this union, 3 children were born, Richard Todd, Bradley Jo and Dee.

Deborah was a homemaker for most of her life. While taking care of her home and her children, she worked a job at the Big Smith Overall Factory. Deborah was the manager and head cook at the senior center for several years. She also delivered newspapers on a rural route for the Oskaloosa Herald and helped babysit for her family and friends.

She enjoyed dancing, watching the Chicago Cubs, tending to her home and garden and cooking for her family. She was known for her famous potato salad and roast and noodles. Deborah was a very down to earth person who, above all else, loved spending time with her family and friends.

Her family includes her husband, Richard Morrow of Oskaloosa; her children, Richard Todd (& Heather) Morrow of Oskaloosa, Bradley Jo (& Kathy) Morrow of Danville, IA, and Dee (& Zach McDanel) Morrow of Oskaloosa; her grandchildren: Kaila (& Dustin) Montgomery, Kristofer (& Michelle Olsen) Morrow, Keegan Gordin, Alanis Gordin, Arrianna Morrow, James Lineberry, Trystan Caulfield, Kennedy Sass, Keira Morrow, Kalynn Sass and Rykin Mack; and 15 great grandchildren.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Bob Higgins.

As was her wish, her body has been cremated and the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family to be determined at a later date.

