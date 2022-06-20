DCI Investigates Oskaloosa Death

An Iowa Department of Public Safety Press Release

June 19, 2022

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – Officers with the Oskaloosa Police Department, along with agents of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, are investigating the June 18 death of 28-year-old Alison Cooper of Newton.

The investigation began after Ms. Cooper was brought to Mahaska Health, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiners will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Ms. Cooper’s death.

During the investigation, law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Brandon Lee Slobe of Oskaloosa for narcotics violations without incident. Mr. Slobe has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and failure to affix drug tax stamp.

Assistance on this investigation was provided by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement is unaware of any ongoing threat to the public related to this investigation. Anyone with information about the death of Alison Cooper is asked to Oskaloosa Police Department at (641) 673-3201.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.