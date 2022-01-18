Day of Service Event a Success for OCSD Staff and Community

by Mark Scholes

On Monday, January 17, 102 school teachers in Oskaloosa Community School District and members of the High School National Honor Society volunteered a portion of their day in order to give something back to the many businesses and organizations in the community that have supported the school district in a number ways over the past many years. Twelve venues across town provided teachers with opportunities to participate in service projects that businesses and organizations needed to have completed.

Coordinating efforts with the United Way of Mahaska County and William Penn University, teachers worked side by side with students from William Penn to complete the various service projects outlined by our community partners, providing opportunities for teachers and students to learn more about each other and find joy in the camaraderie of volunteerism.

Teachers that took part in the “Day of Service” event made a significant impact in our community and furthered our connection with many of our community partners.