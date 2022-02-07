Dagrin Places Second at Northwest Missouri State Open

Maryville, Mo.–The William Penn track and field teams got in one final prep work before the league championship as their top athletes competed at the Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Open Saturday.

WPU, which will fight for Heart of America Athletic Conference titles at the same venue in two weeks, had numerous individuals finish in either the top 10 or the top half of their respective fields.

Loubert Dagrin (So., Miami, Fla., Sociology) headlined the Statesmen attack by placing second in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 8.08 seconds.

Tom Nyandoro (Fr., Wake Forest, N.C., Computer Science) also had a solid showing in the hurdles, taking 24th in 9.00 seconds.

Showalter Johnson (Fr., Nassau, Bahamas) was in the top 10 as well, placing ninth in the 60-meter dash in a time of 6.91 seconds.

Torian Kingston (Sr., Queens, N.Y., Sports Management) just missed the top 10 as his 400-meter dash time of 49.44 seconds was good for 11th overall. Justin Moeller (Jr., Keota, Iowa, Psychology) was next as he ended up 16th in the triple jump at 42-7.5.

Kenneth Bolton III (Sr., South Riding, Va., Business Management) took 22nd in the 600-yard run (1:16.36), while Joel Brown (Sr., Columbus, Ga., Engineering Technology) was 27th in the 60 (7.12). Nick Richardson-Jackson (Sr., Germantown, Md.) finished just a bit behind Brown in the 60 in 7.18 seconds.

Danisha Washington (Sr., Peoria, Ill.) was the WPU’s top female competitor, crossing the line in the 160 in 8.05 seconds (32nd overall).

Next Up: William Penn returns to Maryville, Mo. on Saturday, February 18 to compete in the Heart Championship.