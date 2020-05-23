Crystal Heights Care Center Update – May 23, 2020

A Crystal Heights Care Center Press Release

May 23rd, 2020

To the members of our community:

As of today, the number of COVID-19 positive employees is now 8. The total number of COVID-19 positive residents is now 41. We are sorry to report that there have been 3 additional deaths of COVID-19 positive residents, bringing the total deaths to 4. Due to privacy regulations, we are not able to share more information about these individuals.

All residents who have tested positive will remain in isolation for at least 14 days. We have been and will continue to screen all staff at the beginning and end of their shift for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and continue to monitor our residents’ health and well-being.

We are also doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility and have activated our emergency response procedures. We continue to follow CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health infection control guidelines and remain in contact with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps.

Crystal Heights is thankful for all of the encouraging words and acts of kindness during this trying time. Updates will continue as changes occur.