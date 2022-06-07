Council Approves Land Sales And Payment On Sewer System

by Ken Allsup

June 6th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council met on Monday evening. The majority of the evening was spent learning about the city’s insurance coverages and approved coverage for the following year.

The council approved the sale of city-owned properties located at 901 E Ave West and 209 North 8th Street to the highest bidders.

The council then considered a resolution accepting the completion of Division 2 of the Phase 3 Sanitary Sewer System Improvements Project.

Visu-Sewer, Inc was the contractor that completed most of the project, but the total price came in lower than the bid due to portions of the project that were removed for various reasons.

The final contract amount for this project was $2,021,247.02, which is a net decrease of $574,956.93 from the original contract amount of $2,596,203.95.

The final measure of the evening was to approve changes to the Mahaska Solid Waste Commission 28E agreement.

The Oskaloosa City Council’s next scheduled meeting is set for June 20th, 2022, at 6 pm inside city hall.