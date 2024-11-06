Cote Earns Third-Team All-Heart Honor

Oskaloosa–Lilly Cote (Jr., Sioux City, Iowa, Psychology) was lauded for a successful fall as the 2024 all-Heart of America Athletic Conference women’s soccer teams were announced Tuesday.

Cote was named to the 14-member third team. An additional 15 individuals collected first-team recognition, while 14 players were selected to the second squad.

The honor is the first of Cote’s career.

The junior paced William Penn in a 2024 campaign in which the Statesmen finished 3-8-6 overall, including a 1-7-3 Heart record.

Cote notched four goals for eight total points this season; both marks were second on the team. She posted 27 shots (13 on goal) with one game-winning goal. Her season was highlighted by a two-goal performance against MidAmerica Nazarene on September 21.

Marta Carrasco Mesa of Missouri Valley was named Heart Player and Defensive Player of the Year. Ashley Arribas of Missouri Valley was chosen as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year, while MidAmerica Nazarene’s Thayline Teixeira was picked as Newcomer of the Year, and Lucia Torres Vizcaino of Missouri Valley earned the Freshman of the Year award. Drew Hawkins of Missouri Valley collected the Heart Coach of the Year accolade by his peers.