Community Event Raises Breast Cancer Awareness Through Art and Kindness

Mahaska Health Foundation partners with Brushed by Jude for a Rock-Painting Event

September 26th, 2023 – As Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches, a fun and creative event aims to spread breast cancer awareness.

Mahaska Health Foundation, in collaboration with Brushed by Jude, is hosting an event where participants will paint rocks with messages of encouragement and kindness.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed annually in October, provides an opportunity for communities to come together to raise awareness about breast cancer, the importance of early detection, and to support those affected by the disease. This year, a local partnership is taking an artistic approach to spread the message of hope and unity.

The event, organized by Judy Groenendyk of Brushed by Jude, and with the support of Mahaska Health Foundation, will offer a creative outlet for people of all ages. The idea is simple yet powerful: participants will paint rocks with messages of encouragement, hope, and inspiration. These beautifully adorned rocks will then be placed throughout the community, where others can find them, spreading positivity and fostering connections.

“This event is not only about spreading awareness of breast cancer but also about coming together as a community to support those who have been affected by this disease,” said Groenendyk. “Breast cancer touches the lives of so many people, whether through a relative, friend, or coworker. This event provides an opportunity to give back and make a positive impact.”

The event will provide all the necessary supplies, including rocks, paint, and brushes. Additionally, paint pens will be available for those who prefer it to create intricate designs and messages.

The event is open to people of all ages and genders, acknowledging that breast cancer can affect anyone. It will take place on October 5th from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Brushed by Jude, conveniently located on the south side of the square next to Crouse’s House of Flowers.

Mahaska Health Foundation is supporting the event by providing box lunches for participants. The event is free to attend, with organizers requesting a Free Will donation to support the foundation’s breast cancer awareness initiatives.

Amanda Dowd, a representative from Mahaska Health Foundation, emphasized the significance of events like these. “We’re thrilled to partner with Judy and Brushed by Jude for this event. It’s not only a fundraiser for a crucial cause but also an opportunity to remind our community that we are here to support those affected by breast cancer.”

For those interested in participating, registration is easy. Simply visit the event’s Facebook page HERE or contact Judy Groenendyk at Brushed by Jude. Organizers are hoping to gather around 30 participants this year, aiming to surpass last year’s turnout of 20.