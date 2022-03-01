Comfort Steps Down As Head Volleyball Coach

Through my ten years as head coach of the Oskaloosa Volleyball program, I have demanded the best of everyone within the program, especially myself. After much thought, prayer, and a pros/cons list, I have decided I am no longer able to give my best to the Oskaloosa Volleyball program and will be resigning as Head Coach. Over my years with the program, I have experienced so much growth as a coach and a person. Currently, the blessings in my life are increasing in priority and demanding more of my time and energy. I know the year-round work it takes to develop a competitive program and I know it is now time to reallocate those efforts into other areas in my life.

I have always been, and will always be, the biggest supporter of Oskaloosa Volleyball. I may be stepping away from leading the program, but it will always be in my heart. I was born into the position during the ‘84 season when my mom was coaching the team after starting the team in ’83. My greatest memories from high school come from volleyball, and volleyball provided me with the opportunity to get a degree in college while playing as well. Coaching is a true passion for me. I love watching a young person learn and grow through their own efforts. I am fortunate to have coached many young women and had a front seat to watching them grow into talented athletes and wonderful people. I know I will miss this part of coaching the most!

I want to thank the School District and the Athletic Department, specifically Athletic Directors Kevin Pederson and Ryan Parker, for allowing me to be a part of the staff over my coaching years. I want to express my sincere appreciation for the coaches I’ve worked so closely with on my staff during my tenure: Hillary, Anna, Kaleb, Eddie, Tammi, Taylor, Sarah, and Jordyn. Each of you taught me something and invested so much into the volleyball program. Also, my gratitude to all the athletes I coached, plus the parents for their support over the years. Your dedication to the program through your efforts and sacrifices meant so much to me. Thank you to the special friends and long-time supporters of the volleyball program near and far because I knew you were always our biggest fans and my constant source of support throughout the season. You know who you are! My final thank you is to my family for their love and support on and off the court. My kids grew up coming to practices, games, and hanging out with all their “big sisters”. I’ve spent countless hours talking about coaching with Mike, not to mention everything else he has done to support me as I’ve poured into this program all I could. Thanks for being my biggest fan!

I give my best wishes and full support to all involved in the future of Oskaloosa Volleyball. I will be your biggest fan! GO INDIANS!

Respectfully,

Jennifer Comfort