Coe Women’s Basketball Triumphs Over Grinnell in High-Energy Matchup

Cedar Rapids, IA – The Coe Kohawks showcased their offensive depth and defensive grit to overpower the Grinnell Pioneers 80-61 in a Midwest Conference women’s basketball showdown at Kohawk Arena on Tuesday evening. With the win, Coe improved to 9-1 on the season, while Grinnell fell to 7-5.

Coe’s standout guard Taylor Brunson led all scorers with a dominant 30-point performance, going 12-of-20 from the field and adding four rebounds. Teammates Caydee Kirkham and Kelly Knight also made critical contributions, scoring 17 and 15 points, respectively. Knight’s sharpshooting from beyond the arc (5-of-8) provided an additional boost.

The Kohawks outpaced Grinnell in nearly every statistical category, dominating in fast-break points (23-3), points off turnovers (19-0), and points in the paint (36-20). Their aggressive defense forced 13 turnovers, which they converted into critical scoring opportunities.

Grinnell’s efforts were led by Nikki Ware, who scored a team-high 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Bailey Strovers added 13 points and six rebounds, while Sara Booher anchored the defense with seven rebounds.

The Kohawks built momentum early, taking a 16-11 lead after the first quarter. A strong second-quarter surge, fueled by a 14-0 scoring run, allowed them to extend their lead to 36-27 by halftime. Despite Grinnell’s attempt to rally in the third quarter, Coe’s balanced scoring and ball movement kept them firmly in control.

“We played a complete game tonight,” said Coe head coach [Name]. “Our defensive intensity and ability to capitalize on turnovers were the difference.”

Grinnell struggled to match Coe’s pace, particularly in transition, where the Kohawks excelled. The Pioneers did find success at the free-throw line, shooting an impressive 71.4% (15-of-21), but their overall shooting percentage (38.0%) was not enough to keep them competitive.