Coe blitzes Central in women’s basketball

CEDAR RAPIDS- Returning back to American Rivers play the Central College women’s basketball team fell to Coe College 81-39.

The Dutch (8-5, 1-3 A-R-C) were outpaced by an efficient Coe offense, which shot 48.3% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile Central struggled offensively, shooting just 25.4% from the field.

The Kohawks (12-1, 4-0 A-R-C) got off to a blazing fast start leading 29-8 after the first quarter and 51-17 at halftime. The Dutch did win the fourth quarter 13-8 shooting 40% from the field.

“It was a tough one and we have work to do.” said coach Justin Weiland. “It was another opportunity to see a top team in our conference and see what it takes to get to the top. We have to have better energy and respond to runs better, but with a young team those aspects of the game will continue to get better.”

On the defensive end of the court Central forced 20 turnovers and had nine steals.

Senior guard Abby Johnson (Ankeny) scored six points, shooting 2-6 from the field, while also adding one steal, one block, and one assist. Gabby Moore (senior, Waterloo, West HS) also scored six points, hitting 3-6 from the field, and added one assist, one block, and one steal to her stat line.

CeCe Moore (sophomore, Waterloo, West HS) scored five points while also collecting five rebounds with four being offensive rebounds. As a team Central collected 14 offensive rebounds.

The squad has its bye this week and return to P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium Saturday when it faces Loras College at 2 p.m.