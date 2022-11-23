Co-Line Employees Work With Local Sheriff’s Offices To Benefit Local Food Pantries

Lynnville, Iowa – Employees from Co-Line Manufacturing in rural Lynnville, Iowa, held a food drive for local food cupboards and pantries on November 18th, 2022.

When an employee donated food, Co-Line provided a free pizza lunch for those employees.

A competition was going on with which county could donate the largest amount.

“So the contest between Jasper and Mahaska County, Jasper County beat us by a few pounds,” said Mahaska County Sheriff Russ VanRenterghem.

“I don’t like losing,” says VanRenterghem with a chuckle.

Co-Line took the competition one step further, then donated 1 dollar for every pound of food and wrote a check to the Sheriff’s Office calendar fund, which is used for charity.

The Sheriff’s Office from Jasper and Mahaska County agreed to help deliver the food to designated food pantries in their respective county. Deputies stopped by those individual food pantries while on their regular patrol.

For Mahaska County, the food was delivered to New Sharon and then to Rose Hill food pantries.

Representing the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office with this project were Deputies Brandon Husmann and Joey Goemaat.

VanRenterghem added that he and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office love to do these things and would gladly take part again next year.