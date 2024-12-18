City Council Updates Key Infrastructure Projects and Fiscal Developments

Oskaloosa, IA — During its December 16, 2024, session, the Oskaloosa City Council addressed a range of issues focusing on infrastructure improvement and financial management, aiming to enhance community well-being.

The council voted to appoint Randy DeGeest as the interim city manager, effective December 17, 2024. The appointment follows the resignation of the previous city manager, Amal Eltahir, who departed on December 7, 2024.

According to meeting documents, DeGeest’s role will involve a minimum of 10 hours per week, along with attendance at city council meetings and other official city functions. He will generally schedule two hours per day at City Hall but will also remain available as needed. DeGeest will be compensated at a rate of $200 per hour.

Mayor David Krutzfeldt noted the importance of ensuring leadership continuity during this transitional period. Meeting materials highlighted that DeGeest’s appointment will allow the city to address immediate managerial needs while a search for a permanent city manager is conducted.

The council’s agenda memo acknowledged that while the costs for this interim appointment were not outlined in the fiscal year 2025 budget, savings from the current vacancy in the city manager’s office will cover the associated expenses.

Randy DeGeest’s term as interim city manager will continue until a full-time manager is hired or until the council determines the position is no longer necessary.

Infrastructure Progress

A resolution was approved to mark the substantial completion of the North 6th Street and C Avenue East Storm Sewer Improvements Project. This initiative involved storm sewer reconstruction, pavement patching, and driveway installations, with a pay application of $40,945 authorized. Remaining funds will ensure completion of final tasks like project seeding.

In wastewater management, amendments to the agreement with FOX Strand were approved, allocating $990,000 for continued design and development of the city’s new wastewater facility. These efforts are essential as Oskaloosa tackles significant challenges with aging infrastructure.

Zoning and Urban Planning Updates

The Council adopted ordinances to align the city’s zoning practices with Iowa law. The Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment membership were expanded to include representatives from newly extended areas outside city limits. This decision ensures greater regional representation and oversight in urban planning initiatives.

Additionally, the Council held third readings to amend tax levies for the Edmundson North Urban Renewal Area and other city regions, aimed at bolstering redevelopment efforts.

Financial Decisions

The Council approved payments for key projects, including $36,885 for repairs at the Northeast Wastewater Treatment Facility and $15,409.75 for architectural services related to the Early Childhood and Recreation Center. A revised fee schedule for 2025 was also adopted, reflecting updated costs for city services.

Looking forward, a public hearing was scheduled for January 21, 2025, to address nuisance abatement at a property on High Avenue West.