City Council Swears In New Members

by Ken Allsup

January 4th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council looked very different from the past eight years on Monday night.

Four new members were sworn in during the meeting, and Mayor Dave Krutzfeldt took his oath of office for his next two-year term.

Janet Hermsen, Ronda Almond, Charlie Comfort, and Lisa Ossian took their oath of office.

“I always kind of look forward to the new council when it comes together, in that you don’t really know what we’re all going to be facing together,” said Krutzfeldt after the swearing-in ceremony.

After approving the consent agenda, the council moved on to consider a long-term operating agreement between the Mahaska County YMCA and the City of Oskaloosa.

The agreement says that except for the swimming pools, the new YMCA is anticipated to be complete by the end of March 2022.

The term of the agreement is 15 years, and that the YMCA may use the facility in compliance with its current non-profit status.

It goes on to say that the YMCA would be responsible for operating and maintaining the facility on the City’s behalf and the Oskaloosa School District.

A second reading regarding sanitary sewer rates, with an increase of eight percent. The impact to an average user will be an increase of $4.67 for a total monthly average sewer bill of $62.92 per residential customer.

The motion passed.

The council then adjourned their first meeting of 2022.